2025 Asean Para Games: Singapore sailor turned boccia player Jovin Tan wins gold

Former Paralympic sailor turned boccia athlete Jovin Tan (centre) clinches gold in the men's BC1 final against Thailand's Witsanu Huadpradit.

SINGAPORE – Singapore boccia athlete Jovin Tan claimed gold in the men’s BC1 final on Jan 23, when he beat home favourite Witsanu Huadpradit 4-1 at the Korat Chatchai Hall in Thailand

Tan, who was born with cerebral palsy – a condition that affects the control of his limbs – scored 2-0, 1-0, 1-0, 0-1 in four periods to claim his first Asean Para Games (APG) boccia title.

Played by athletes in wheelchairs with motor-skill impairments, the aim of the sport is to bowl balls as close as possible to a white target ball known as the jack.

Tan, a four-time Paralympian who competed in sailing before the sport was dropped from the quadrennial Games, picked up boccia in 2022 to prolong his athletic career .

In the final on Jan 23, world No. 16 Tan claimed a 2-0 lead in the first period after an error from 15th-ranked Witsanu with the last ball of the period.

In a tight second period, after using all six of his allotted balls, the Thai was unable to edge nearer to the jack and Tan, who had two balls left, decided against using them.

Tan then executed a perfect backspin on his final ball in the next period to snatch one more point from his opponent.

Despite his best efforts in the fourth and final period, Witsanu used all six of his balls and was unable to get more balls closer to the jack and the Singaporean, who was already assured of his win, decided to give up five of his remaining balls.

In the morning’s swimming finals at the Nakhon Rachatsima Swimming Complex, Toh Wei Soong clinched gold in the men’s 100m freestyle S7 event after touching the wall first in 1min 5.28sec.

Filipino Ernie Gawilan was second in 1:09.32 and Thailand’s Sittichaiphonniti Kaweewat was third (1:14.79).

Toh’s victory was Singapore’s fourth gold at the Jan 20-26 Games – Team Singapore currently have five golds, two silvers and three bronzes.

The Singaporean had earlier picked up a silver in the men’s 400m free S7 event and a bronze in the men’s 100m back S7-S8.