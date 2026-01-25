2025 Asean Para Games: Boccia players Aloysius Gan, Nurulasyiqah Taha win S’pore’s 13th gold

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

(Seated, from left) Singapore’s Nurulasyiqah Mohd Taha and Aloysius Gan with (standing, second from left) Singapore National Paralympic Council president Teo-Koh Sock Miang, Singapore's Asean Para Games chef de mission Gary Chong (centre). With them are Nur Azizah (far left), Nurul's competition partner and Eve Cher (far right), Gan's mum and competition partner.

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s boccia players Aloysius Gan and Nurulasyiqah Mohd Taha won gold at the Asean Para Games in Korat, Thailand, on Jan 25 with the duo triumphing in the mixed pair BC3 category.

The pair clinched a 3-1 win over Thailand’s Withun Chanthakhat and Ladamanee Kla Han at the Korat Chatchai Hall for their third victory in as many round-robin group matches, following 4-1 and 7-3 wins over Indonesia and Malaysia respectively on Jan 24.

In the process, they took Singapore’s medal haul at these Games to 13 golds, along with seven silvers and eight bronzes, bettering the 12-15-17 tally from the last edition in Cambodia in 2023.

At the same venue on Jan 23, the Singapore duo had also prevailed in the men’s and women’s individual BC3 events, with Gan defeating Chanthakhat 3-1 and Nurulasyiqah getting the better of Indonesian Suci Kirana Dewi 6-1.

Singapore have won four gold medals in boccia at these Games, with four-time Paralympian and sailor-turned-boccia athlete Jovin Tan also standing atop the podium in the men’s individual BC1 on Jan 23.

In para-swimming on Jan 25, Danielle Moi set a national record in the women’s 100m backstroke S14 with a time of 1min 22:93sec, but narrowly missed out on the podium.