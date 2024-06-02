2024 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon to feature Ekiden race again

SINGAPORE – The 2024 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) will take place from Nov 29 to Dec 1, with the Ekiden race making a return, organisers announced on June 2.

The Ekiden race is a relay that will see teams of five runners taking turns to complete the marathon route.

The category last featured at the SCSM in 2021, when runners had to follow safe management measures due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The last full-form Ekiden was held in 2019.

Organisers added that Standard Chartered will provide 100 complimentary Ekiden slots on a first-come-first-served basis to corporate teams who commit to fundraise for the bank’s Futuremakers initiative aimed at tackling inequality and promoting greater economic inclusion.

This year’s SCSM will kick off with the Kids Dash on Nov 29, followed by the 5km and 10km runs on Nov 30.

The half-marathon and marathon categories will flag off on Dec 1, with Ekiden teams running alongside the marathoners.

The SCSM drew more than 44,000 participants in 2023, with the 2022 edition attracting close to 40,000 runners.

Jeff Edwards, managing director of Asia for The Ironman Group, organisers of SCSM, said: “The resounding success from last year’s event, where we saw some 44,000 runners, including more than 8,600 international participants – the highest in the marathon’s history – has fuelled our determination to elevate the 2024 race experience even further.

“We aim to celebrate runners of all abilities with the return of the Ekiden race, championing shared achievements and inclusivity. With a wide range of race festivities in the pipeline, the event will engage the community and build an atmosphere that runners as well as race supporters enjoy.”

There will also be a “Run-cation” promotion for the 2024 event in which participants who sign up for the SCSM using a Standard Chartered card stand a chance to win marathon race slots for the 2025 Stanchart Marathon events in Hong Kong, Taipei, Hanoi or Kuala Lumpur, along with a pair of round-trip, economy flights to the respective cities with a three-night stay.

Patrick Lee, chief executive, Singapore and Asean, Standard Chartered, said: “Through sports, we are able to play an integral role in building social bonds and community resilience.

“This year, we are focused on giving back and making the marathon an even more inclusive event for our community, colleagues and clients. With the re-introduction of the Ekiden race, a “Run-cation” promotion, and the launch of a ‘5 km and Beyond’ employee challenge, we look forward to connecting Singapore’s diverse running communities, delivering yet another remarkable experience.”

Public registration opens on June 4. To register and for more information, visit here.