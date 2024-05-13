2024 French GP breaks own record to become highest attended MotoGP grand prix

The 2024 French Grand Prix was MotoGP's highest attended grand prix ever with 297,471 present at Le Mans on Sunday, the motorcycle racing organisation said on Monday.

The French GP, which was MotoGP's 1000th grand prix, broke its own record attendance of 278,805 set last year as Jorge Martin won his second race of the season.

"After Le Mans set a new all-time attendance record last season, the benchmark was high but the 2024 French GP delivered," said Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports.

"This is proof of concept that MotoGP is for everyone... thank you, Le Mans, for sharing your astounding passion with us." REUTERS

