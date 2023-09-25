2018 Asiad MVP Rikako Ikee working her way back to the top after beating cancer

HANGZHOU – Deposed and standing on the unfamiliar second rung of the podium, Rikako Ikee beamed alongside her teammates as they formed heart shapes with their hands above their heads after picking up a women’s 4x100m freestyle relay silver on Sunday.

With hosts China dominating the Asian Games’ swimming events, it looks like a long shot for the Japanese to retain her women’s 50m and 100m freestyle and butterfly titles on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively, or return to the top in two more relays.

Regardless, the 23-year-old is already a winner.

Ikee was just 18 in 2018 when she became the first female athlete to be named Asian Games MVP after she created history by winning six gold and two silver medals.

But her biggest victory was overcoming leukaemia. After revealing her diagnosis in February 2019, she endured 10 months of treatment during which she received a stem cell transplant. She lost 15kg and her weight plummeted to 40kg.

Incredibly, Ikee started training in March 2020, returned to the pool after nearly 600 days away, put back 10kg to her 1.7m frame, qualified for and competed in three relays at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

She agonisingly missed out on the mixed and women’s 4x100m medley finals after finishing ninth, and placed eighth in the women’s 4x100m freestyle final, but the results were irrelevant considering what she had been through.

Things have not gone swimmingly as they used to.

Describing her swimming ability as having regressed to “the level in my first or second year of junior high school”, she did not qualify for the 2022 World Aquatics Championships. While she did make it to the 2023 edition, a long course world championships medal continues to elude her, as has a personal best since 2018.