1976 Olympic champion David Wilkie dies aged 70

LONDON - British swimmer David Wilkie, who stopped a U.S. men's sweep in the pool by winning 200m breaststroke gold at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, has died of cancer aged 70, his family said on Wednesday.

Born in Sri Lanka to Scottish parents, Wilkie's 1976 success in smashing the world record by more than three seconds made him the first British man in 68 years to win an Olympic swimming gold.

In Montreal he was the only non-American male swimmer to win gold.

He also won two Olympic silvers and three world titles in his career and was credited with being the first elite swimmer to wear a cap, to keep his long hair under control, and goggles in a major international competition. REUTERS