19 a shoo-in for Ka Ying Rising

Race 1 (1,000m)

9 Rapid Phantom debuts for Ricky Yiu and the booking of stable apprentice Nichola Yuen, with her 10lb claim, is well placed. His trials have been pass marks, but barrier 13 up the straight is an advantage.

1 Almighty Lightning backed up a series of promising trials by winning impressively on debut by two lengths over Run Run Sunrise, who has since won and then ran well again last week. So the form stacks up. He has trialled well between runs and will take beating.

14 Enjoy Golf gets his chance at the foot of Class 4 and draws well in barrier 12 for the straight course. He has been disappointing, but the set-up gives him the chance to back up his last-start third.

2 Super Sixty resumes after three defeats as favourite, but in stronger races than this. His trials have been sound, and barrier 10 helps.

Race 2 (1,200m)

1 Always Fluke is in good form this campaign, placing twice from three starts, and he drops back into Class 5 after a close-up sixth where the trip did him no favours. The one to beat with clear running.

5 Majestic Delight finally broke through for an overdue win. Another low draw sets him up to get the right run again.

8 King Alloy gets a map upgrade from barrier 7 after wide draws at his last two Happy Valley runs where he has placed third each time. Yuen’s 10lb claim can help him roll forward.

6 Noble Fans has a better chance in Class 5. Barrier 4 a plus after outside draws in his last two starts.

Race 3 (1,600m)

5 Multisuperstar has not threatened on paper, but he has also had little luck in the straight. At his last run, he ran on strongly into fourth against the race shape, and it suggests he is heading the right way.

2 Amazing Gaze goes in first-time blinkers, and he brings form that stacks up in a race lacking obvious pace, including an on-pace run four starts ago when placing behind Flow Water Flow.

1 Mr Cool can also settle on speed from a middle draw. That gives him the chance to give his best.

3 Victor Supreme is building nicely and the Zac Purton booking adds interest after back-to-back fast-finishing fifths.

Race 4 (1,400m)

2 Lucky Ranger is a talented three-year-old on the rise after finishing second on debut over 1,200m, then stepping up to 1,400m second-up and winning easily over Aerovolanic, who has since won twice. He draws a middle gate for the first time after wide draws in his first two starts. He is ready to go first-up.

1 Gallant Epoch carries 10lb less on 125lb once Yuen’s claim is applied and barrier 5 sets him up to be prominent again. His season reads well, a win and four placings from six starts.

8 California Bay reunites with Purton after going down narrowly two starts ago, and that combination gets another look.

3 Robot Star had excuses when beaten into fifth as favourite last time after suffering interference in the straight. He is entitled to another chance on that.

Race 5 (1,200m)

12 Come Fast Fay Fay chased him home in second and it was a solid effort from a wide gate, was steadied to last, then made up a stack of late ground. A mid-draw this time can make a big difference to where he lands in the run.

1 Mr Incredible made a winning debut, scoring by over a length. He is only a three-year-old and now shoulders top weight, but the win carried the stamp of a horse with more to come.

7 Superb Spirit has not gone unnoticed at the trials, showing steady progress throughout and a clear lift in his last two, both under Purton, who stays with him on debut.

10 Little Monster has drawn wide again for the fifth straight run, but there has been enough merit in his efforts to keep him in mind.

Race 6 (1,000m)

4 Fast Responder has been running well all season without landing the win. Yuen’s 10lb claim can put him right in the mix in a race that sets up well for him.

1 Glowing Praises flashed home into third last time after drawing the outside for the straight course, and he now gets two key positives, barrier 11 and Purton taking over. Those two combined factors put him in the frame to bounce back to winning ways.

8 Looking Bright can land comfortably on pace from barrier 9 after going down narrowly in each of his last two runs, beaten a neck both times.

6 Blue Illusion resumes with the blinkers back on and a first-time tongue tie. Such gear tweaks give him the chance to return to form.

Race 7 (1,200m)

1 Ka Ying Rising has almost run out of superlatives after stretching his winning streak to an unprecedented 18 straight last time, doing it in course-record time, and he goes for 19 this time.

2 Helios Express comes off back-to-back seconds behind Ka Ying Rising, a familiar story in his career, and barrier 4 sets him up for another genuine crack at running a big race. Turning the tables would take a major reversal of form, but he looks well placed to again pick up a cheque.

3 Raging Blizzard has a sharp turn of foot when the race shape suits, and from barrier 7 he can be ridden for one late run, as he was when runner-up to Ka Ying Rising in the Hong Kong Sprint.

6 Lucky With You had a vet excuse last time due to an irregular heart rhythm, but he has trialled well since, and barrier 2 gives him the chance to place.

Race 8 (1,400m)

6 The Red Hare has been running well over the mile without winning, but the drop back in trip looks the key to him turning those efforts into a win. Barrier 4 sets him up to land the right run and give himself every chance.

8 Harold Win jumps from barrier 1 under Yuen’s 10lb claim and looks set to roll to the lead and give this lot something to chase down.

2 Mighty Masts was beaten by the draw last start after being forced back early from barrier 12, then racing greenly in the straight, and he again has a wide gate to contend with. He is improving and looks close to a first Hong Kong win, but he will need things to fall his way.

4 Fit For Beauty was suited back up in trip last time, sitting closer in the run before proving too strong and beating Mighty Masts.

Race 9 (1,600m)

1 Voyage Bubble will land handy and out of trouble from barrier 3. His last start behind Romantic Warrior over 2,000m was disappointing, but the drop back in trip suits. This is his chance to rebound.

8 My Wish will find this easier than recent assignments against Romantic Warrior and maps for every chance from barrier 4.

6 Galaxy Patch should have won this race in 2025, suffering interference in the straight before having to settle for a narrow second.

5 Fast Network has a slight query at the mile on only his third attempt at the trip, but he brings form and class.

Race 10 (1,400m)

8 Six Pack went down by a neck to Winning Ovation last time. Barrier 1 gives him a strong chance to turn the tables.

4 Winning Ovation is a talent on the rise, returning from injury and winning back-to-back races to extend his streak to three. He remains the one to beat.

10 Akashvani is a danger on the light weight, back to a more suitable trip and reuniting with Purton. A good trial since keeps him on track to feature.

9 Steps Ahead had excuses first-up after a tough run and weakened late. He is better than that.

Race 11 (2,000m)

7 Smart Avenue has been knocking on the door after back-to-back seconds. The rise to 2,000m is a new test, but his turn of foot should make him hard to hold out.

3 Liveandletlive can give a sight from the front. His track-and-trip record of a win and two seconds from four starts is an obvious plus.

6 Fortune Boy ran a neck second to Gentlemen Legacy at this track and trip two runs ago. His map looks good from barrier 3.

8 Money Catcher has been consistent all season, and he remains well placed to be in the mix again.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club