National rugby players Amanda Ng (centre) and Loo Zi Jia distributing frozen meals to York Hill resident Lim Muhammad Hakim during the Do Good, Send Love campaign for people in Central Singapore District yesterday. The tie-up between Elpis @ Hideout, Central Singapore Community Development Council, Singapore Rugby Union and JR Foods aims to distribute 6,000 frozen meals to 1,500 vulnerable households in the Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng and Kampong Glam areas over three days. Manpower Minister Josephine Teo and Central Singapore District Mayor Denise Phua were among those who helped distribute the meals yesterday.
1,500 needy families get free meals
Published51 min ago
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to The Straits Times and more at S$ 0.99/month.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month
Get unlimited access at $0.99/month*
Latest headlines and exclusive stories
In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
*Terms and conditions apply.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 06, 2020, with the headline '1,500 needy families get free meals'. Print Edition | Subscribe