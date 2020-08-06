1,500 needy families get free meals

National rugby players Amanda Ng (centre) and Loo Zi Jia distributing frozen meals to York Hill resident Lim Muhammad Hakim during the Do Good, Send Love campaign for people in Central Singapore District yesterday. The tie-up between Elpis @ Hideout, Central Singapore Community Development Council, Singapore Rugby Union and JR Foods aims to distribute 6,000 frozen meals to 1,500 vulnerable households in the Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng and Kampong Glam areas over three days. Manpower Minister Josephine Teo and Central Singapore District Mayor Denise Phua were among those who helped distribute the meals yesterday.