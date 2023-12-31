12 sporting moments in ST Sports’ crystal ball for 2024

The Chinese calendar will tell you that 2024 is the Year of the Dragon, but no one in Formula One expects anything other than another year of the bull. Red Bull that is. The team won 21 of 22 races in 2023, with Max Verstappen accounting for 19. Bahrain is the season opener and for the sake of the sport, Ferrari or Mercedes need to demonstrate they are capable of grabbing the bull by the horns. As for Lewis Hamilton, it’s been two years since he’s won a race. Surely that drought has to end at some point?

– Jonathan Wong

LIV Golf Singapore (May 3-5)