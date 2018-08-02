10-year-old Filipino-American boy breaks Michael Phelps' 1995 swim record

MANILA (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A 10-year-old swimmer nicknamed "Superman" has broken a record set by Michael Phelps in 1995.

Clark Kent Apuada, a Filipino-American, beat the 1:10.48 record set by the retired competitive swimmer for the category of "Boys 10 and under".

Apuada competed in the 2018 Long Course Metres Far Western International Age Group Championships for the 100-metre butterfly on Sunday (July 29).

He clocked in at 1:09.38, according to a post by the Salinas Aquatic Centre MCAT on Facebook.

Apuada's time slashed over a second from Phelps' record, which had gone unbroken even as the competitive swimmer went on to win numerous Olympic medals.

Apart from breaking Phelps' record, the young swimmer also held more than a five-second lead against his peers.

Apuada managed to place first in all the events he competed in. This earned him the high-point award. He also has seven gold medals, as reported by local news outlet Kion 5/46.

A California resident, Apuada learnt how to swim at around three years old. He then started competitive swimming at seven when he joined the Monterey County Aquatic Team.

When not in the water, Apuada - according to one of his coaches, Dia Rianda, who is also the chief executive officer of Salinas Aquatic Centre - keeps himself busy with various activities such as music and martial arts, as well as scientific and artistic pursuits.

Apuada said it has been his dream to beat Phelps' record since he was seven.

Now that he has done it, the young athlete has his eyes set on competing in the Olympics.