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How you can do better than having $600,000 in your bank account

You don't need to have a high fixed sum savings if you have planned for a good monthly retirement income from CPF LIFE.

You don't need to have a high fixed sum savings if you have planned for a good monthly retirement income from CPF LIFE.

Financial freedom is being able to pay for all expenses, not how much you have

3 steps to find out how much you have been spending on your family every month

The high costs of caring for your parents

ST launches InvestMe initiative to boost financial literacy of new and existing readers

Subscribers will get exclusive access to face-to-face sessions with the ST Invest Team to get useful financial tips first-hand from the speakers and invited panellists.

How a retiree topped up her CPF yearly to receive a $4,600 monthly payout

Due to her effort in topping up her retirement account, the retiree receive about $55,000 annually just from her CPF monthly payouts.

3 tips that can save you from a renovation nightmare

house, cancellation, renovation

Get full access to the InvestMe financial literacy content and classes

InvestMe Events

May 16 event: Retire With More Money

Retirement planning is not as tough as you think if you know the simple rules on how you can aim to be financially free.

The key to achieving financial freedom does not just depend on how much you earn or how much you have, but your ability to pay for all your expenses for as long as you live

July 18 event: Invest to Live, Not Live to Invest

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Sept 17 event: Smarter Ways to Manage Your Money

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Nov 19 event: Financing Your Dream Life

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Jan 2027 event: Real or not? Important rules for real estate you should know before buying

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Best of ST Invest

Goodbye hero stock, hello diversified chips, cloud and software AI investments?

This is possible as the tech matures and opportunities are broadened, say experts.  

(FILES) An image of an electronic wafer is displayed at the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) Museum of Innovation in Hsinchu on November 21, 2024. Taiwan said on January 16, 2026 it will remain the world's "most important" producer of AI semiconductor chips, after reaching a trade deal with the United States that will see Taiwanese companies increase investment on US soil. (Photo by I-Hwa CHENG / AFP)

Me and My Money: He started tailoring at 16 after his family lost everything

Man wants ex-wife to pay back ABSD for buying a second property

Parties fight over $500k renovation deal that was done over WhatsApp

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.