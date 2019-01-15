Zuji ceases operations, customers in Singapore and Hong Kong owed refunds

SINGAPORE - Online travel booking site Zuji appears to have ceased business, after failing to renew its travel agent licences in both Singapore and Hong Kong.

The Singapore Tourism Board said in response to queries that Zuji Travel's licence lapsed on Dec 31 last year and it can no longer provide travel products and services here.

The South China Morning Post reported last week that the Hong Kong-based operator had let its travel agent licence expire and owed customers there thousands of dollars in refunds.

Zuji said in a Facebook post the same day it was experiencing "technical difficulties" with processing refunds and was working to have the process resume as early as possible.

Signs surfaced a few months ago that there were issues at Zuji, founded in 2002 as one of the earliest online travel agents in Asia.

In November, it was suspended from issuing airline tickets through the International Air Transport Association's (Iata) centralised air ticket billing service as it had failed to pay up for tickets it had sold to customers.

It also cut staff at its Singapore office, and said its booking site would be "temporarily closed" in preparation for launching a new platform in the first quarter of this year.

That appears to be off, with Zuji's Singapore and Hong Kong booking sites replacing their "new site coming soon" with error messages.

Iata Asia-Pacific spokesman Albert Tjoeng said while the association had recovered the amount owed by Zuji, the firm's participation in its billing service had been terminated earlier this month as it had not met the conditions to be reinstated.

Zuji did not respond to requests for comment.

Its office at Novena Square, which was largely empty when The Straits Times visited in November, remained shut with the lights off on Tuesday (Jan 15).

The company's current registered address at Hong Leong Building belongs to the Angeline Suparto Law Corporation. Ms Suparto is listed as the secretary of Zuji Travel in Singapore. She could not be reached at her office.

Zuji was acquired in 2016 by Uriel Aviation Holding, a Hong Kong-based travel firm that reportedly has ties to the debt-laden Chinese conglomerate, HNA Group.

Some of its Singapore customers are still waiting for their refunds.

The Consumers Association of Singapore said it received 33 complaints against Zuji in the past year relating to delays in refunds after travel bookings were cancelled, additional charges, and unsatisfactory service, among other issues.

Ms Joey Loh, who paid Zuji more than $1,000 for a round trip flight from Singapore to Osaka on Vietnam Airlines, cancelled her booking two months before she was due to travel in December and received an e-mail promising a refund within 12 to 16 weeks. She is still waiting for it.

Said the 46-year-old, who is self-employed: "I still have a little bit of hope, but I think it's probably going to be difficult to get my money back."