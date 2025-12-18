Death of Indian singer Zubeen Garg: Police say investigations still ongoing; no foul play suspected

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Dec 18 clarified that investigations into the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg are still ongoing, after Indian media reported that four people have been charged with murder in relation to the case.



Garg died under mysterious circumstances on Sept 19 in Singapore. He was in the country at the time to attend the North East India Festival.

The police said they are aware of online speculation regarding the circumstances of Garg’s death, and that the media in India has reported that a Special Investigation Team in India has charged four people over the murder of Garg.

“The case is currently still being investigated by the SPF, in accordance with the Singapore Coroners Act 2010. Based on our investigations so far, the SPF does not suspect foul play in the death of Mr Garg,” said the police.

Upon completion of police investigations, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner in Singapore, who will hold a coroner’s inquiry, which is scheduled for January and February 2026.

The inquiry is a fact-finding process led by the coroner to establish the cause and circumstances of death. Its findings will be made public upon conclusion, added the police.

“The SPF is committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the case. We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved,” said the police. “Meanwhile, we urge the public not to speculate and spread unverified information.”