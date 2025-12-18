Straitstimes.com header logo

Death of Indian singer Zubeen Garg: Police say investigations still ongoing; no foul play suspected

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

TOPSHOT - Fans throng during the cremation of Indian musician Zubeen Garg, on the outskirts of Guwahati on September 23, 2025. Zubeen Garg, 52, died by drowning in Singapore last week, triggering a massive outpouring of grief among his millions of fans in Assam, where he enjoyed a cult-like status. Tens of thousands of mourners thronged the streets of India's northeastern Assam state on September 23 to bid farewell to a flamboyant artiste, celebrated as much for his music as for his irreverent persona. (Photo by Biju BORO / AFP)

Assamese singer Zubeen Garg died under mysterious circumstances on Sept 19 in Singapore.

PHOTO: AFP

avatar-alt

Ian Cheng

Follow topic:

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Dec 18 clarified that investigations into the 

death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg

are still ongoing, after Indian media reported that four people have been charged with murder in relation to the case.

Garg died under mysterious circumstances on Sept 19 in Singapore. He was in the country at the time to attend the North East India Festival.

The police said they are aware of online speculation regarding the circumstances of Garg’s death, and that the media in India has reported that a Special Investigation Team in India has charged four people over the murder of Garg.

“The case is currently still being investigated by the SPF, in accordance with the Singapore Coroners Act 2010. Based on our investigations so far, the SPF does not suspect foul play in the death of Mr Garg,” said the police.

Upon completion of police investigations, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner in Singapore, who will hold a coroner’s inquiry, which is scheduled for January and February 2026.

The inquiry is a fact-finding process led by the coroner to establish the cause and circumstances of death. Its findings will be made public upon conclusion, added the police.

“The SPF is committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the case. We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved,” said the police. “Meanwhile, we urge the public not to speculate and spread unverified information.”

More on this topic
Zubeen Garg’s death: S’pore festival organiser among 4 charged with murder by Indian investigators
Zubeen Garg tragedy: Police in S’pore provide Indian High Commission with autopsy report
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.