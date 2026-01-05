Zouk nightclub to shut its doors in S’pore for renovations until June 2026

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A render of the new Zouk mainroom, which will have a redesigned entrance.

SINGAPORE - Entertainment and lifestyle experiences operator Zouk Group will shut its doors across its Singapore club venues for renovations, starting in the first quarter of 2026.

The three venues are Zouk Mainroom, its flagship; Capital, aimed at working professionals; and Phuture, targeted at young adults.

Each concept will undergo a full renovation under the phased revamp, starting with Capita l, which will close its doors on Jan 17, said the group.

Renovation works are targeted to be fully completed in June 2026 , in time to commemorate its 35th anniversary, Zouk Group said, adding that the club anticipates a 20 per cent increase in traffic following the renovation.

All speaker systems across the venues will be upgraded to concert-grade technology, and an increase in venue capacity will enable the spaces to accommodate 3,500 people in total.

Other highlights include 12m-wide high-resolution LED walls, a redesigned entrance for Zouk Mainroom and Phuture, and an upgraded VIP sofa experience with plush seating behind the DJ booth.

The transformation of Zouk Mainroom will include a fully modular layout with movable acoustic walls to allow for spaces to be expanded or sectioned for diverse event formats – from intimate performances to large-scale launches, said Zouk Group.

A lease renewal from landlord CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, with the new lease starting in June, will keep the iconic venue’s doors at CQ @ Clarke Quay open until 2031.

“Zouk’s reinvention of their ‘hometown’ club... will bring fresh energy and expanded experiences that directly support our mission of shaping CQ as a dynamic lifestyle destination,” said Mr Nicholas Lee, centre manager at CQ @ Clarke Quay.

The entertainment and lifestyle group added that Zouk’s day-to-night programming will offer diverse audiences a variety of experiences, ranging from signature DJ sets and live acts to fashion pop-ups, wellness sessions, business tourism events and creative networking activations.