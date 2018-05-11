Zoo to mark 45th year with multimedia night walk

To celebrate its 45th year, Singapore Zoo will open its doors after sunset for a multimedia night walk experience at the wildlife park.

Throughout the 1km trail, guests will explore the zoo at night, when the animals are asleep, while walking through a trail of interactive light installations. The night walk consists of more than 10 different interactive and multi-sensory zones, where guests can interact with various elements of the trail.

Rainforest Lumina is a collaboration between Wildlife Reserves Singapore and Moment Factory, which is behind the global Lumina night walk series. The walk starts on July 1 and will be on for a limited period, with tickets costing $22 for adults and $16 for children.

The zoo has also planned several activities leading up to its anniversary on June 27, including picnics, movies and even an overnight camp in the wildlife park.

Mr Mike Barclay, group chief executive officer of Mandai Park Holdings, said: "We have come a long way over the last 45 years, evolving from an open concept zoo to one that is immersive, with a healthy and diversified wildlife collection. We strive to continue with the pioneering spirit of our founders by bringing meaningful wildlife experiences to Singapore in novel ways.

"Rainforest Lumina is a new chapter for us, bringing an exciting multimedia night walk experience to Singapore Zoo."

