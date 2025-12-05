Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim to be appointed Minister of State on Jan 1

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim is slated to be appointed as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Social and Family Development on Jan 1, 2026, a month earlier than originally scheduled.

He was due to be appointed on Feb 1, 2026, but it was brought forward as he has discharged his professional obligations earlier than initially scheduled, according to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office on Dec 5.

Mr Zhulkarnain is a senior partner in Dentons Rodyk’s Litigation and Dispute Resolution and Arbitration practice groups.