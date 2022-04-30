Zhenghua Primary pupils give care packs to migrant workers

When the pupils at Zhenghua Primary School in Bukit Panjang were told of a plan to give out care packs to migrant workers in their community, they and their families responded eagerly. Contributions of snacks, masks and daily necessities exceeded the school's target.

A total of 73 migrant workers who work as cleaners in the area received the bigger-than-planned care packs as well as handwritten notes from the pupils yesterday at a community hall near the school.

Sixty pupils were at the appreciation event - held ahead of Labour Day on May 1 - where they spent time with the workers.

Adhya Jain, 11, who is in Primary 5, said she learnt a lot about the workers. "From now onwards, when I see them around, I'll give them a smile and chat with them a bit. They told us that simple actions like these can brighten their days."

Mr Naim, 24, who goes by one name and is from Bangladesh, was one of the workers at the event.

He said: "Their arranging this, all the gift packs... we're very thankful. Because we come from another country, we sometimes miss our families. Coming together like this with the children makes us feel really happy."

Also present were 15 teachers and 15 parent volunteers from the school and representatives from the two other organisers - the Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council and non-profit organisation HealthServe. MP for Bukit Panjang Liang Eng Hwa was the guest of honour.

Mr Michael Cheah, 46, executive director of HealthServe, which focuses on helping migrant workers, said the organisation held a talk at the school prior to the appreciation event to share the workers' stories and experiences with the pupils.

He said: "We spoke about how every job is important, and should be respected. Having such an awareness from a young age will shape how we develop our empathy, and who we are as a Singapore society."

Madam Lin Xiaojun, 37, the school's head of department of character and citizenship education, said that the event helped the pupils to better understand and appreciate the workers.

"The students asked questions that really reflected their empathy - for example, they asked if the workers felt lonely in Singapore," said Madam Lin, who was also the teacher-in-charge of the event.

"While making the appreciation cards, some of the students even brought extra pieces of paper home to write cards to their helpers, who are also migrant workers."

Dora Zhong, 12, who is in Primary 6 and is a deputy head prefect at Zhenghua, said: "We must understand their sacrifices, and try our best to show them our appreciation, even as students."