Zero tolerance for sale of controlled items on site, says Shopee

E-commerce platform Shopee told The Straits Times it takes a zero-tolerance approach to the sale of items such as weapons on its platform.

It said that if such products are found, it will remove the listings and take swift action against the sellers.

Last Friday, two sellers of controlled items - which were parts of a firearm - were quickly banned after ST informed Shopee about the listings.

Said a Shopee spokesman: "We have also taken pre-emptive measures to intercept any attempts to sell such products on our platform.

"We also encourage our users to report any unauthorised or counterfeit products via the 'Report this product' option."

Alternatively, users can alert agents via the Shopee app or send an e-mail through its help centre.

Lazada, which also had advertisements for controlled items, told ST it was "committed to providing a safe shopping experience for our customers and the larger community".

Its spokesman added that the company would work closely with local law enforcement to keep its detection algorithms up to date so that such items are not listed.

Copyright infringement lawyer Cyril Chua, who takes on e-commerce sellers peddling counterfeits and prohibited items, said it is a never-ending battle when it comes to tackling errant sellers.

He added: "E-commerce platforms need to be more circumspect when accepting vendors and listing products on their platforms. They need to ensure that the items listed should not violate local laws."

Buyers have tried various means to get controlled items into Singapore.

In July 2018, a 29-year-old Singaporean man was arrested for having controlled items in his car. He was caught during an inspection at the Woodlands Checkpoint.

He had concealed two sets of airsoft guns and a baton in the car, while a flick knife was found in his pocket.