Zero shadow at 1.11pm on March 23 in Singapore

SINGAPORE – A Lahaina Noon phenomenon where one’s shadow appears minimal took place at 1.11pm on March 23 in Singapore.

Also known as zero shadow day, it is a natural event and objects standing upright such as a stick or light pole will not cast a shadow.

Professor Matthias Roth, who teaches geography at National University of Singapore, said the phenomenon will also happen on Sept 19 at 12.58pm, when the solar altitude is as close to 90 degrees or at 90 degrees.

He noted that this phenomenon on March 23 came about four days after the arrival of the spring astronomical season that is determined by the position of the Earth in relation to the sun.

As Singapore is not exactly on the equator, the mid-day sun will be overhead only about four days after the astronomical spring equinox, Prof Roth added.

The astronomical spring equinox results in an equal amount of daylight and darkness.

“Due to historical reasons, Singapore’s time is one hour ahead compared to the solar time. This means that solar noon does not occur until about 1pm, rather than 12 noon, which also explains why sunrise and sunset times are observed at about 7am and 7pm respectively.”

Science Centre Singapore’s senior science educator Meng Hwee Lim said the Lahaina Noon phenomenon takes place twice a year in areas situated between the tropics of Cancer and Capricorn. Other places include Malaysia, Brazil, Hawaii, Thailand and Hong Kong.