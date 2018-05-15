Zaqy named Mendaki deputy chairman

Mr Zaqy Mohamad (Chua Chu Kang GRC) will be the new deputy chairman of Yayasan Mendaki, taking over from Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli, who became the self-help group's chairman on May 1.

Announcing this in Parliament yesterday, Mr Masagos also said there would be a new advisory council for the People's Association (PA) Malay Activity Executive Committees Council (Mesra), which he will chair.

The new council will include the six current members from Mesra's panel of advisers, the council's chairman and vice-chairmen, as well as nine Malay professionals from different industries.

The PA said in a press statement that the professionals will bring a "multiplier effect when they involve their respective network of associates in community work".

The council will provide advice on how to enhance engagement with Malay residents and integrate them into the larger Singapore society, among other things.

Rahimah Rashith