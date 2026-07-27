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Faishal Ibrahim had resigned from his post as Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, as an MP and from the PAP over online messages he exchanged with an unidentified woman.

SINGAPORE – A woman has been wrongly identified as the person involved in Faishal Ibrahim’s case, and exposed to false accusations and abusive comments, said Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad.

No innocent person should have to endure such harassment because of unfounded speculation, said Zaqy in a Facebook post on July 27.

In his post, he also shared a separate social media update by the falsely accused woman – fitness instructor Rasidah Caudal – where she denies any involvement with Faishal.

Zaqy took over as acting minister on July 20 after Faishal’s resignation from politics over inappropriate interactions with an unidentified woman.

He said: “Many of us are still trying to come to terms with the hurt and disappointment of recent events. But even then, we should not cause the same pain to others.”

He added that he hopes people will continue to give Faishal and his family privacy, compassion and respect.

“Our community has always valued ‘adab’,” he said, referencing a term in Islam which refers to refinement, good manners, decorum and decency.

“It reminds us to be careful with our words and responsible with what we share. Before passing on a claim, let us pause, verify the facts and remember that a few clicks online can cause deep hurt to innocent people,” he said.

Caudal in her post, also on July 27, categorically rejected claims that she was involved with Faishal.

She did not specify where the claims were made or who had made them, but checks by The Straits Times found messages alleging she was the woman involved with Faishal circulating on messaging apps and from anonymous accounts on social media.

In her post, she shared a message containing a photo of herself and text which states she is the cause of Faishal’s resignation, and denied she had more contact with him outside fitness events she had run in his constituency.