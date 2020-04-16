zaobao.sg launches rewards programme

Readers of zaobao.sg can now take part in a new rewards programme that lets them earn points by reading and sharing news and videos through its mobile app.

Points will be received for every news article read and for videos watched and shared on the online platform of Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao.

The points can be used to redeem gifts, including vouchers at bubble tea stores and FairPrice outlets. The points can also be used to "spin a wheel" on the app, to win such prizes as a Samsung Galaxy S10+ mobile phone worth $1,398, and vouchers from shopping malls like Paragon and The Seletar Mall.

The Zaobao Rewards programme began yesterday and both zaobao.sg subscribers and non-subscribers can take part at no charge, by downloading the newest version of the zaobao.sg app through the iPhone App Store or the Google Play Store.

Those with digital subscriptions to Lianhe Zaobao, Lianhe Wanbao, Shin Min Daily News and zaobao.sg will be automatically enrolled in the programme.

Non-subscribers and subscribers who do not have mySPH accounts can log into the app to start accumulating points as well.

Those who are not logged into the app will not earn points.

Ms Han Yong May, editor at the Singapore Press Holdings' Chinese Media Group NewsHub, said: "During the Covid-19 outbreak, we see our readers craving for more information.

"I hope that Zaobao Rewards could make reading news more enjoyable for them as they continue reading zaobao.sg."

The campaign will run until July 31 this year.

Cheryl Teh