Zaobao.sg launches rewards programme

SINGAPORE - From Wednesday (April 15), Zaobao.sg readers can participate in a new rewards programme which allows them to earn points by reading and sharing news and videos through its mobile app.

Points will be received for every news article read and for videos watched and shared on the online platform for Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao.

The points can be used to redeem gifts, including vouchers at bubble tea shops and NTUC FairPrice outlets. The points can also be used to "spin a wheel" on the app, to win attractive prices like a Samsung Galaxy S10+ mobile phone (worth $1,398), and vouchers from shopping malls like Paragon and The Seletar Mall.

Both Zaobao.sg subscribers and non-subscribers can participate in the rewards programme at no charge, by downloading the newest versions of the Zaobao.sg app through the iPhone App Store or the Google Play Store.

Those with digital subscriptions to Lianhe Zaobao, Lianhe Wanbao, Shin Min Daily News and Zaobao.sg will be automatically enrolled in the Zaobao Rewards programme.

Non-subscribers and subscribers who do not have mySPH accounts can log into the app to start accumulating points as well.

Those who are not logged into the app will not be able to earn points.

Ms Han Yong May, editor at the Singapore Press Holdings Chinese Media Group Newshub, said: "During the Covid-19 outbreak, we see our readers craving for more information. I hope that Zaobao Rewards could make reading news more enjoyable for them as they continue reading Zaobao.sg."

The campaign will run from April 15 to July 31, 2020.