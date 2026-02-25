YouTrip users report being charged for declined transactions; company says issue resolved

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Some users of multi-currency payment platform YouTrip reported having their card transactions declined on Feb 24, only for them to be charged later on.

In a media reply on Feb 25, YouTrip said it is aware that some users experienced “intermittent card transaction declines”.

A few affected customers left comments on YouTrip’s social media pages on Feb 24 saying that the issue had affected their holidays as they were not able to make payments at restaurants and attractions.

They later discovered that they were charged for these declined transactions, with at least one user saying he had multiple charges.

The Singapore-based company said on Feb 25 that the issue has been resolved and all payment functions have returned to normal since 9.08pm on Feb 24.

Assuring users that their funds are safe, YouTrip said: “We are currently in direct contact with, and providing support to, users whose transactions were charged or pending despite being declined at the point of sale during that period.

“We are working to ensure the affected transactions are reversed, with the amounts credited back to their respective YouTrip wallets at the earliest possible time.”

It added that users will be updated once this process is completed.

Facebook user Gary Soh said that his transactions that were declined on Feb 24 were charged on Feb 25 after he had already paid for his purchases with cash.

Another user Kelvin Sky wrote that he had two additional payments deducted on Feb 25 after a transaction was declined on Feb 24.

He said: “YouTrip should reverse the transactions, return the funds and (not) make customers fill up so many details for the dispute form.”

Another user Janine Iris said she was unable to use her card on Feb 24 to withdraw money or make payment. Instead, she had to use a regular bank card and find a money changer which was “majorly inconvenient”, she wrote.

Users who require help can e-mail YouTrip’s customer service team , the company said.

The Straits Times has reached out to YouTrip for more information, including how many users were affected.