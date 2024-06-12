Youth with less time and money find other ways of giving back: S’pore study

SINGAPORE - Young people are more inclined to contribute to society through ways that take up less time and money.

A study by the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre (NVPC) found that youth look for other ways of giving, such as online fund raising or speaking up for causes online. These actions go beyond traditional methods of giving like volunteering time and donating money.

This could be due to time and money constraints as more young people enter the workforce and start families, and hence have a greater need to save up for other priorities, the report by NVPC added.

These findings are part of the National Giving Study 2023 released on June 12. The study has been conducted every two years since 2000 to find out about the volunteerism and philanthropy habits of people in Singapore.

NVPC noted an increase in the volunteerism rate among youth from 23 per cent in 2021 to 31 per cent in 2023. Meanwhile, 15 per cent of seniors took part in volunteering, the same as in 2021.

Young people were also least likely to donate compared with other age groups, due to more financial constraints, the study said.

Ms Chan Kai Lin, 21, a second-year student at Singapore Management University, has been volunteering weekly at the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore with her school community service club.

With no income, she is unable to give much in terms of money, but Ms Chan said she works within her means to help. In the wake of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, she donated $50 to a Palestinian family via an online fund-raising platform.

The study found that 38 per cent of those surveyed gave to fund-raising campaigns via social media. Among these respondents, there were significantly more young people compared with the other age groups.

The other groups are adults aged 36 to 49 and aged 50 to 64, and seniors aged 65 and above.

Ms Chan said she would donate more if she were a working adult. For now, she will stick to giving her time to local communities.

“I don’t see volunteering as a burden or taking up my time. I think it’s fulfilling to interact with the beneficiaries.”