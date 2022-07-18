Undergrads from eight countries gather to discuss solutions for a sustainable future

SINGAPORE - Ms Sivakami Arunachalam, 20, has been interested in sustainability ever since she joined the Model United Nations club in her secondary school.

She has worked on two projects on reducing the use of single-use plastics and reducing organic waste, which eventually received seed grants to implement them. And now, she has a new platform to further her interest.

The second-year Singapore Management University economics undergraduate is among 30 students participating in a four-day programme by Japanese technology conglomerate Hitachi to nurture leaders in South-east Asia and Japan, and facilitate cross-cultural exchanges.

The 16th Hitachi Young Leaders Initiative, launched on Monday (July 18), features undergraduates from Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, who will discuss and present initiatives for a sustainable future through four themes: future cities, clean energy, water solutions and human health.

Hitachi executive chairman Toshiaki Higashihara said in his speech: "With the mounting sense of urgency around the globe on environment and social issues, and with the pandemic impacting everyone's lives, we know that the conventional way is not sustainable, and we know we cannot go back down the same path."

The launch at Marina Bay Sands was also attended by Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling and Mr Yoshiaki Takahashi, Deputy Chief of Mission and Minister of the Embassy of Japan in Singapore.

Ms Sivakami, who is keen to pursue a career in policymaking around smart cities and sustainability, hopes to encourage people to do their part for sustainability to build on the efforts of the government and organisations here.

"Right now, we see several efforts being rolled out, including government policies, companies' corporate social responsibility activities, and individual ground-up initiatives to drive sustainability," she said.

"As citizens we also have an active role to play and change can start small. For example, we can gradually change our consumption habits by not using plastic and turning to sustainable alternatives like reusable cutlery."

Mr Zablan Cristan Dave Chan, a third-year University of the Philippines undergraduate in the Hitachi programme, is looking forward to learning about the different challenges and solutions of different countries.

The 21-year-old geodetic engineering student is researching the use of technology, such as satellite imagery, for environmental monitoring to achieve carbon neutrality.

As his country sees many typhoons, the aspiring researcher hopes to help conserve seagrasses and mangroves which absorb carbon dioxide and protect coastlines against floods.

"I want to learn about the perspectives of people from different countries to provide more solutions to help the community, especially those who are less privileged, and work towards a sustainable future," he said.