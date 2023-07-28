New card game for youth to discuss local-foreign relations

SINGAPORE - When the young woman was seeing a Chinese boy, she would often hear slurs like “Oh, your girlfriend is Indian?” She eventually left the relationship, as it was an unhealthy environment for her to be in.

Another youth said that in her dating experience, she felt people looked down on her as she is Malaysian.

They were among 84 Institute of Technical Education (ITE) students who shared their experiences with racism in small groups on Friday.

The discussion at ITE College Central on race and religion was held as part of Racial Harmony Month in July. The session was held under Chatham House rules, under which participants are not named.

A panel discussion was also held with Mr Eric Chua, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth, and Mr Thambyrajah T, chief operating officer at the Singapore Indian Development Association (Sinda).

One participant said her Muslim cousin married a Christian woman, and converted to the Christian faith. His parents were angry at first, but accepted this over time. She hopes her parents and earlier generations can be more open to interracial relationships.

Another participant said: “A lot about what makes a partner great is not even about their race.” Agreeing, another participant chimed in: “I think racism is taught – people are not born racist.”

They also shared racist jokes which they had heard, which often revolved around skin colour.

Mr Rizki Naufal Azhar, a visual communications student at ITE Central College who participated in the discussions, said of his group: “We agree that we don’t really see the race of people, we see the person themselves.”

The 19-year-old said that the older generation might be more resistant to interracial relationships as they are unfamiliar with other cultures, but hoped they might come to understand and embrace differences over time.

At the dialogue, Mr Chua announced a new civic conversation toolkit being developed by the National Youth Council (NYC) to deepen understanding between local and foreign youth, and dispel misconceptions.

Mr Chua said young people may feel more comfortable discussing these topics anonymously online, but face-to-face conversations on this are important, as they allow for deeper conversations. He added that people may behave irresponsibly online, and discussions can turn into echo chambers.