Youth Month kicks off in July and features music showcases, nautical expeditions

SINGAPORE - The young can expect an activity-filled July with the launch of Youth Month, featuring boat races across Singapore's waters, a design competition, and dance and music showcases.

More than one million young people in Singapore and the rest of Asia are expected to take part in the physical and virtual events organised by the National Youth Council (NYC).

To kick things off, an annual Youth Co:Lab Summit showcasing youth-led projects and social enterprises across Asia will be held from Monday (July 4) to Thursday. The summit is organised by NYC's Youth Action Challenge partners Citi Foundation and the United Nations Development Programme.

A design contest, organised with the Institute of Technical Education, will be held from July 11 to Sept 10 to encourage conversations on sustainability and develop ideas for zero waste practices that students can adopt on campuses.

Youth Month will be launched by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong on Sunday (July 3). He said he was proud of how Singapore's youth have adapted to changing situations and stepped up to help the country in their own ways.

He added that Youth Month will be a good time for young Singaporeans to seize opportunities through the events lined up or through organising their own activities.

He said: "Use this time to discover your passions. Be brave in acting on your aspirations. It is you, our youth, who will carry Singapore forward.

"Together, we can create a home where we care for one another, and where we have a fair shot at our dreams."

Mr Tong also commended student leaders from some local universities for working to improve the mental well-being of undergraduates by recommending more support and measures to reduce stress on campus.

Other activities for the month include a series of National Youth Dialogues, where local youth leaders discuss issues they are concerned about, and a chance to sail on an Outward Bound Singapore cutter, a type of sailing boat, in a race around the country's eastern waters.

A coastal clean-up exercise will be held to nurture in participants an appreciation for the marine environment and efforts in coastal sustainability.

A Majulah Block Party featuring dance and music performances will take place on July 30 and Aug 6 at the Somerset Belt, which stretches from Youth Park to *Scape. Attendees can meet people in the music industry, such as indie label founders, musicians and artiste managers.