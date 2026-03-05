Youth compassion spotlighted as Singapore Silent Heroes Awards 2026 open for nominations

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

(From left) Mr Luo Chen Jun, partnerships manager at Common Purpose and a Silent Heroes alumnus, moderating a panel discussion with Ms Ang Bee Lian, senior adviser at the Ministry of Social and Family Development; Singapore Silent Heroes founding chairman MP Sellvem; Dr Trina Tan, senior lecturer at Republic Polytechnic; and National Youth Council CEO David Chua.

SINGAPORE – Nominations for the 2026 Singapore Silent Heroes Awards opened on M arch 5 at a yo uth-focu sed symposium that highlighted the role of compassion and civic responsibility in shaping stronger communities.

The announcement was made at th e Impact For Humanity s ymposium held at Repub lic Polytec hnic (RP), where speakers discussed how young people can translate empathy and volunteerism into everyday action.

The annual awards, organised by Singapore Silent Heroes (SSH), reco gnise i ndividuals who demonstrate compassion, courage and dedication in serving others, often without seeking recognition.

Speaking to The Straits Times, founding chairman of SSH, Mr MP Sellvem, said the non-profit organisation “has made inroads to schools and youth in general in promoting a more caring and sharing community”.

SSH operates under the Civilians Association (Singapore). Launched i n 2014, the awards have received more than 1,200 nomina tions and recognised 62 individuals for their contributions to the community so far.

These award recipients form part of a growing network of more th an 140 Sile nt Heroes alumni who continue to take part in social and community initiatives throughout the year. Their efforts are guided by four pillars – compassion, resilience, service and community leadership – with alumni participating in mo re than 10 engagement activities annually.

The March 5 symposium, centred on the theme The Power Of Hum anity, examined how social values such as compassion, volunteerism and civic responsibility can be put into practice in schools, workplaces and neighbourhoods.

A panel discussion brought together perspectives from individuals from various sectors including t he Government, youth and education.

The panel comprised Ms Ang Bee Lian, senior adviser at the Ministry of Social and Family Development; Mr David Chua, chief executive of the National Youth Council; Dr Trina Tan, senior lecturer at Republic Polytechnic; and Mr MP Sellvem.

Mr Luo Chen Jun, partnerships manager at Common Purpose and a Silent Heroes alumnus, moderated the panel.

Some 50 people, including stakeholders, families, board members, alumni and youth, attended the event.

During the discussion, speakers highlighted the importance of viewing young people not merely as beneficiaries of social programmes, but also as active contributors to society.

They also discussed barriers that young people may face in contributing to the community causes, such as lack of confidence, limited access to opportunities and awareness of how to get involved.

Partnerships betwe en schoo ls, community organisations and the media were cited as ways to help address these challenges.

The event also highlighted the organisation’s Brea king Barriers ini tiative, which seeks to extend the impact of the awards through community dialogue such as the Human Library forma t, where Silent Heroes and alumni share personal journeys in small-group dialogue.

The awards are presented across five categories:

Heart of Humanity

Inspiring Youth

Outstanding Adult

Pioneer of Promise

Compassionate Foreigner

Members of the public can nominate individuals who have made meaningful contributions to their communities for the 2026 awards here: sgsilentheroes.com/online-nomination/

Finalists will be selected by an independent judging panel and announced at the Singapore Silent Heroes Awards ceremony in September.