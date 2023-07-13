Youth become ‘travel buddies’ for students with intellectual disabilities in new volunteering initiative

SINGAPORE - Youth volunteers are being paired up with students from the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (Minds) as travel buddies, in a new push to help those with intellectual disabilities travel independently on public transport.

The volunteers will accompany students in their commute from Minds’ Towner Garden School, and Lee Kong Chian Gardens School, to their homes.

One of the students, 16-year-old Aliff Ibrahim, said that his father and teachers have taught him to travel safely and to look out for vehicles before crossing roads.

He said: “I feel proud to go home on my own. I am not scared at all.”

Aliff, who will graduate in 2025, hopes to travel independently so he can work at McDonalds, as he is an avid fan of the ice-cream and french fries there.

The Travel Makers Programme is a new initiative by National Youth Council’s Youth Corps Singapore, the Public Transport Council (PTC), and Minds.

Twenty youth aged 19 to 25 have registered so far, since the call for volunteers at the start of Youth Corps’ Do Good Fest 2023 in May.

The volunteers, who are recognised as Caring Commuter Champions, have been trained on how to befriend and interact meaningfully with those with intellectual disabilities.

The programme is part of NYC’s efforts to offer more opportunities for youths to engage in activities on issues they care about during Youth Month.

A community fair will also be held on July 16 at The Red Box in Somerset, to encourage more young people to volunteer for different communities and social causes.

First year Ngee Ann Polytechnic student Phoebe Toh, 20, signed up to be a volunteer with the Travel Makers programme, as she had always been keen on helping those with disabilities.

During her days as a student at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), she was close friends with a classmate who was on the autism spectrum.

When taking the bus home with him, he would sometimes experience sensory overload due to the loud noises. He would then block his ears with his palms and repeat “I’m not feeling okay”, asking for people to be quiet.

Seeing some commuters react to her friend’s meltdown with aggression, showed her that more needs to be done for people with disabilities.