Your fur babies can't wear an N95 mask, so how can you protect your pet from the haze?

SINGAPORE - It is not just people who may suffer long-term damage from exposure to polluted air. Pets also face health risks to their eyes, nose and throat. In fact, smaller animals are at greater risk of smoke inhalation when it is hazy, due to their smaller lung capacity.

With images circulating online showing animals wearing masks, The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has cautioned pet owners against putting makeshift masks on their animals.

"It would be dangerous for the pets with the masks obscuring their mouths, not allowing them to dispel heat," said SPCA Singapore.

The Straits Times approached Dr Adoncia Thian, clinical director of Landon Veterinary Specialists & Westside Emergency, to find out what people can do to better protect their pets from haze-related issues.

Dogs and cats may be susceptible to conditions such as allergic rhinitis (which can cause runny noses), tracheitis (an itchy throat which makes them cough), conjunctivitis (an inflammation of their eyes which causes them to tear) and a shortness of breath.

Dr Thiam said that certain breeds and builds may be more vulnerable to long-term damage. For example, dogs such as chihuahuas, Yorkshire terriers and pomeranians have soft windpipes, otherwise known as collapsing tracheas, that are sensitive to environmental pollutants.

Flat-faced cats and dogs like pugs or Persian cats are also predisposed to breathing difficulties because of the compression of their airways.

Overweight animals breathe more heavily because it is more strenuous for them to move about. As they pant, the animals suck in more particulates in the air and this can exhaust them, added Dr Thian, who noted that heatstroke is a concern for these pets too.

Also, older pets with existing asthma may experience sudden breathing difficulty, so Dr Thiam said that their inhalers must be within reach. If pets are kept outside or on the balcony, they should be taken inside.

To mitigate the risks that pets face during hazy periods, Dr Thiam and the SPCA advise pet owners to keep them indoors and ensure they stay cool by turning on the air-conditioner and frequently changing water bowls.

Said Dr Thiam: "Treat them no differently from how you would treat yourself. Outdoor times should be kept to toilet breaks of less than five to 10 minutes."

Owners should also be aware of any symptoms their pets may show. Dr Thiam lists raspy breathing, goosehonking-type sounds, heavier and more incessant panting, or severe fatigue as some examples.

If pets display these symptoms, she advises owners to take their pets to a vet or emergency centre straightaway.

Similarly, pets with teary eyes and or nasal discharge need medical help.