Youngsters playing games in Tampines allegedly breach cap on social gatherings amid Covid-19

SINGAPORE - Several groups of young people were seen playing basketball and football at outdoor courts in Tampines while allegedly breaching the five-person limit on social gatherings last week.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (June 22), Tampines GRC MP Baey Yam Keng shared photos of the youngsters taken by a resident at around 5.30pm last Saturday at the basketball and futsal courts near Block 494J Tampines Street 45.

He said the courts had been closed with barricades put up by the Tampines Town Council following previous incidents of users who violated Covid-19 safe management measures.

"It is obvious that they broke through the barricades," Mr Baey said of the people in the photos, adding that they had committed the offence of "forced access to closed common facilities".

First-time offenders who breach safe distancing measures may face a composition fine of up to $300, Mr Baey noted.

Second-time offenders can be fined up to $1,000 and may also be charged in court, he added.

"We are appealing to the public for information on these individuals so that the authorities can identify and take them to task," he said.

"I urge all to abide by the safe management measures so that we can keep everyone safe from the pandemic."

When asked if any police report had been made about the incident, Mr Baey said he did not file one and did not think the resident had reported it.

He said he would usually advise residents who spot others flouting safe distancing rules to make a report on the Government's OneService app, which allows users to report municipal issues.

Mr Baey also said the Tampines Town Council would put up new barricades. The barricades were first put up on June 17, he added.