Younger children more likely to delay reporting sexual abuse: Study by MSF psychologists

SINGAPORE - Younger victims of sexual abuse were more likely to take a longer time to report what happened to them, compared to those who were older.

A new study looking at child sexual abuse and factors that result in delayed disclosure of such incidents in Singapore found that it took an average of about 32 months - or two years and eight months - between the first occasion of abuse and when the authorities were first alerted.

This was based on 252 cases - 227 females and 25 males aged below 21 years old - that were referred to the Clinical and Forensic Psychology Service (CFPS) at the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) from 2017 to 2021.

The CFPS is a specialist psychology department that sees victims of abuse for psychological assessment and therapy. The majority of these cases were referred by Child Protective Service at MSF, which saw 1,343 cases of child sexual abuse from 2017 to 2021.

Those abused by siblings who lived with them took the longest time to disclose, taking an average time of about 46 months, or almost four years.

Cases involving acquaintances came to light the fastest, with an average of around 13 months.

Another factor that delayed disclosure was the level of severity of abuse experienced, which can range from exposure to sexual stimuli to forced intercourse.

Those who experienced more severe abuse were more likely to take a longer time to report.

This is the first known study on the topic of child sexual abuse and delayed disclosure in Singapore, according to the authors, a team of MSF psychologists who have worked with many child victims of sexual abuse. These include lead author Pooja Hemanth and co-author Tan Li Jen.

The study, published in academic journal Child Abuse and Neglect in January, found that the average age when child sexual abuse first occurred was 10.

The longest time it took to disclose such abuse was about 15 years.

The findings implied that delayed disclosure is a common and serious problem among victims of child sexual abuse in Singapore, said principal clinical psychologist and assistant director of CFPS Pooja Hemanth.

A 22-year-old man was sentenced to 18 years’ jail and 24 strokes of the cane on May 21 for sexually assaulting his sister. He and three other brothers sexually assaulted their sister from 2018 to 2022, when she was between eight and 12 years old.

The girl, now 14, had felt bad for reporting her brothers and only found courage to tell school authorities in 2022.

In the study, the average age when abuse started was around eight years old for male victims and around 10 years old for female victims. This implied that the abuse may start well before the victims are fully aware of what sexual abuse is, said Ms Pooja.

There are many barriers to disclosure for children and youth, she said. For instance, the abuser might have convinced the victim they were normal acts of love.

“Even for victims who realised that it was abusive, some were afraid of not being believed and feared that the abuser would take revenge on them for disclosing. Some victims wanted to tell someone about what was happening, but did not know how to initiate the conversation, or who to tell,” she said.