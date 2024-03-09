Young volunteers pack 5,000 care packages for children in Gaza amid ongoing aid efforts in S’pore

SINGAPORE - At least 300 youngsters gathered in Tampines on March 9 to help non-profit organisation Humanity Matters prepare aid packages meant for humanitarian relief efforts in Gaza.

The students helped to pack 5,000 care packages worth $100,000 in total. Each pack included a backpack, inflatable pillow, vitamin gummies, water, a stress ball, stuffed toy and snacks.

The supplies will be flown to Jordan on March 13 for delivery to Gaza.

The efforts add to those earlier undertaken by other humanitarian aid organisations in Singapore, including the Singapore Red Cross, to send essential supplies to the city of 2.3 million people.

Reports from international organisations, including the World Health Organisation, have warned of widespread starvation and malnutrition as a result of the ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict.

Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam lauded the work put in by volunteers who had gathered at the Soka Kindergarten in Tampines.

He noted that more than 500 volunteers had signed up, but there was limited space at the venue.

Mr Shanmugam said the situation in Gaza has worsened tragically.

“What is happening (in Gaza) is a catastrophe. There must be an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to allow aid to reach the people and stop the suffering.”

“For many of us, our hearts break when we see what is happening,” he said.

More than 30,800 people have been killed in the city – according to the Hamas-run health ministry – since the current wave of fighting began after gunmen from the Palestinian militant group went on the rampage in Israel on Oct 7, 2023.

Israel said about 1,200 people were killed and 240 were taken hostage in the incursion.

Mr Shanmugam said the war has been going on for too long and called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to allow aid to reach the people and stop the suffering.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had in January voiced support for an immediate ceasefire to facilitate delivery of aid to Gaza.

Nations and humanitarian groups have been racing to bring more aid to Palestinians, with the population on the brink of famine. The United Nations had earlier estimated that 300,000 Palestinians are living with little food or clean water.