Young Singaporeans want to retire early. How can they do it?

Mr Zainuddin Zahir, 32, moved out of his parents’ home almost two years ago to a rental apartment of his own.

“A lot of people would say that the experience of living independently is priceless – but very honestly, it is not,” says the digital marketer. “The price is the rent you pay every month.”

To meet his rental and other expenses, he has had to work part-time as a rhythm cycling instructor. What started out as a hobby has become an important aspect of his financial plans.

Mr Zainuddin pays for his monthly rent of $3,000 with income from his full-time job. The money from his part-time job, which makes up 20 per cent of his overall income, goes to daily expenses.

“Without this portion of my income, it would be difficult for me to accomplish my financial goals, such as saving for retirement and to buy a property of my own – and afford to rent my own place,” says Mr Zainuddin, who aims to retire by 55.

He is not alone. The latest OCBC Financial Wellness Index found that 71 per cent of Singaporeans have another source of income aside from their main job. Half of them have a “side hustle”, whether it’s selling items online, having a side business, or working in the gig economy.

The same goes for the young. Almost half (48 per cent) of those in their 20s, and 40 per cent of those in their 30s, have a side hustle.

The difference lies in the reason: The young want to retire earlier.

The Index, released in August, polled over 2,000 working adults in Singapore between the ages of 21 and 65.