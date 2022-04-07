Young Singaporeans stepping up to tackle social issues

Since it began in 2019, the Youth Action Challenge (YAC) has encouraged Singapore’s youth to come up with ideas to tackle social issues, in partnership with the Government and the private, people, and public sectors.

It has worked with more than 800 youths across 170 projects over the years.

The YAC is an integral part of the SG Youth Action Plan, a five-year plan focused on harnessing youth energy, creativity and voice to shape the future of Singapore in 2025.

Money planning made easy

For Ms Maya Ibrahim, 26, the YAC was an ideal opportunity to get advice on how to scale up her financial literacy programme, Money&Me.

She co-founded the programme in 2019 after she started her first job in management consulting at professional services company Accenture.

To mark the start of her “adulting” journey, she decided it was time to map out her finances.

​​She shares that the “language of money” and personal finance often made her feel out of depth and emotionally drained in the process.

“Schools don’t teach you about personal finance, and some people may not have role models in their lives to learn from,” says the National University of Singapore (NUS) alumna.

Keen to tackle the issue, she and her friends joined the NUS Resilience and Growth Innovation Challenge to develop solutions that build confidence and skills to empower youth to make financial decisions for their future.

Receiving a $49,240 grant to fund their initiative, Ms Maya and her team conducted research and developed a six-week programme covering saving, spending, earning, borrowing, insurance and investing.

Each week consists of an interactive workshop followed by a one-hour mentoring session to help participants set and work towards financial goals. The team completed two runs for 35 youths in February and September last year before the team joined the YAC.

Organised by the National Youth Council (NYC) in partnership with the Citi Foundation and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Youth Co:Lab initiative, the YAC provides training, mentorship and grants of up to $50,000 for youths to turn their concepts into reality.

Season Three of the YAC, which started in October 2021, saw over 80 teams and more than 310 youths pitch solutions centred around four key themes — environment and sustainability, jobs and mentoring, support for vulnerable groups and mental well-being.