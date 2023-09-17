Young people spending hundreds on arcade games sparking concerns

SINGAPORE – Thirteen-year-old Alicia (not her real name) spends about $2,500 a month at arcades, playing games that reward her with tickets that can be exchanged for gadgets and toys.

She is at the arcades about five times a month, often for up to two hours each time. The Secondary 1 student, who does well at school, said it is a thrill.

Arcades are not allowed to admit those under the age of 16 on school days, except between 6.30pm and 11.59pm, but Alicia said she has never been stopped before.

She just changes out of her school uniform before entering the arcades in malls near her school.

Alicia, who gets the money to spend at arcades from her mother, told The Sunday Times (ST): “I can buy these toys online and spend less money, but it feels totally different getting them at an arcade.

“There, I get the satisfaction of winning the toys on my own, which makes me really happy.”

She is particularly fond of prize-redemption games, such as coin-pusher machines and claw machines that reward a player with tickets and toys. The tickets can be exchanged for prizes, including home appliances and even mobile phones.

Observers worry that the line between gaming and gambling is blurred when players are enticed by prizes that are potentially worth more than what they spend on the machines.

Prize-redemption games are also popular in places like Hong Kong. In the past, some arcades allowed patrons to exchange game points for cash, which is illegal.

According to media reports in 2020, some young gamers, lured by quick cash, ended up hooked on fishing games – which involves shooting at sea creatures to earn points – and found themselves mired in debts of over HK$100,000 ($17,400).

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) told ST that it has noticed a growing trend of games at amusement centres and funfairs featuring elements of chance.

“High-value prizes are also being offered, such as smartphones and gaming consoles. This may increase the risk of gambling inducement, in particular with vulnerable people, such as young children,” a spokesman for the ministry added.

To curb this risk, MHA said it will impose restrictions on prizes offered at amusement centres and funfairs with effect from March 1, 2024.

The measures include limiting the value of prizes to under $100, banning operators from giving out cash, cash equivalents, credit, merchant vouchers or coupons as prizes, and prohibiting patrons from selling prizes back to operators.