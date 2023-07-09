Young people are taking charge of their own lives to find a partner

SINGAPORE – After almost seven years of swiping on dating applications like Tinder, Bumble and Hinge, Mr K.J. Shakti could not find a partner.

In February 2023, he went on Desi Paktor, a blind-date show on YouTube founded by four Singaporean youth behind Tanglish Studios.

Mr Shakti, who appeared on the show for two on-screen dates and one virtual meet-up, said: “Dating apps are very time-consuming and tedious, from swiping on profiles to making small talk with people and eventually finding out that they are not a suitable match.”

The 27-year-old bartender had to indicate to producers what he was looking for in a partner, and leave it to them to find a suitable match.

The show is aimed at people of South Asian ancestry. Desi refers to a person of South Asian descent, and Paktor is a Hokkien colloquial term for dating.

There have been seven shows since it was launched May 2023. The producers of the show, aged between 23 and 27, said they founded the series after noticing their peers struggling to find partners online.

On the show, individuals are matched before they go on the show for a blind date. A divider separates the pair, and they are limited to talking to each other without actually seeing the other person.

After the first date is over, they can indicate their interest in going for a second date where they cook a meal together on the show.

Co-founder of Desi Paktor Ian Jeevan said: “Cooking is not a conventional second date, but we chose it to encourage the participants to interact with one another in a more hands-on way, to get to know each other better.”

The 27-year-old, who is also a financial consultant, said that the producers hope to encourage a connection beyond physical attraction.

“On dating apps, the decision to start a conversation is often made purely on physical attraction. A lot of potential connections are lost this way,” said 23-year-old Mr Shaam Elangesaran, co-founder of the series.

Although Mr Shakti has not found a partner on the show, he is hopeful.