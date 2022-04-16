Young opera performers take the stage at Teochew festival

Republic Polytechnic student Tan Wei Tian, 19, has a busy stage schedule at the Ngee Ann Teochew Cultural Festival.

Not only does she take on the leading role in the opera Su Liu Niang, which kicked off the free three-day event yesterday, but she also performs in two other operas: Female Warriors From The Yang Family - Reconnaissance today and The Young Lin Da-Qin tomorrow.

Ms Tan, who has been learning the art form for 16 years, says: "I hope people interested in Teochew opera will be able to watch and enjoy the performances and that the festival can garner more interest among youth to appreciate Teochew arts and culture."

Organised by the Ngee Ann Cultural Centre (NACC) and sponsored by The Ngee Ann Kongsi, the festival has been held annually since 2013. It was put on hold for the past two years due to the pandemic.

This year, NACC has partnered Nam Hwa Opera to present the Teochew Opera Extravaganza to promote traditional Teochew opera and music, especially to the younger generation.

It is fitting then that the extravaganza will feature seven pre-school performers aged three to six, as well as 14 primary school pupils, a secondary school student and three students from tertiary institutions.

There are 90 performers altogether who will appear in 12 operas, to be staged at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre.

In Su Liu Niang, Tan portrays a beautiful, wealthy maiden who falls in love with her cousin, but suffers repeated setbacks. The lovebirds elope with the help of her maidservant and a boatman. The opera is directed by Nam Hwa's artistic director Li Lv-Qiao, 27.

Maha Bodhi School pupil Sophie Ng, nine, who will be performing as a female general in Dao Ma Dan, started training for the role a year ago. "It highlights all the famous female generals who had contributed in the olden times. I also wish to be as great as them when I grow up," says Sophie, who has been learning opera since she was three.

Besides the classics, the festival will also feature two specially commissioned Teochew operas.

One of them, Matchmaking At Five Foot Way, is set in Singapore's Boat Quay in the 1960s and features samsui women, Chinese female immigrants who were the traditional source of manpower in the construction industry during the early years of Singapore's development.