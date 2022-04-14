Young opera performers at Ngee Ann Teochew Cultural Festival promote Teochew culture

SINGAPORE - Republic Polytechnic student Tan Wei Tian, 19, has a busy stage schedule at the upcoming Ngee Ann Teochew Cultural Festival.

Not only does she take on the leading role in the opera Su Liu Niang, which kicks off the free three-day event on April 15, she also performs in two other operas: Female Warriors From The Yang Family - Reconnaissance on April 16 and The Young Lin Da-Qin on April 17.

Tan, who has been learning the art form since she was three years old, says: "I hope that people interested in Teochew operas will be able to watch and enjoy the performances and that this year's festival will be able to garner more interest among youth to appreciate Teochew arts and culture."

Organised by the Ngee Ann Cultural Centre (NACC) and sponsored by The Ngee Ann Kongsi, the festival has been held annually since 2013. It was put on hold for the past two years because of the pandemic.

This year, NACC has partnered with Nam Hwa Opera to present the Teochew Opera Extravaganza to promote traditional Teochew opera and music, especially to the younger generation.

It is fitting then that the extravaganza will feature seven pre-school performers aged three to six, as well as 14 primary school pupils, a secondary school student and three students from tertiary institutions.

There are 90 performers altogether who will appear in 12 operas, to be staged at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre.

In Su Liu Niang, Tan portrays a beautiful and wealthy maiden who falls in love with her cousin but suffers repeated setbacks. The lovebirds elope with the help of her maidservant and an old boatman.

The opera is directed by Nam Hwa's 27-year-old artistic director Li Lv-Qiao.

Maha Bodhi School pupil Sophie Ng, nine, who will be performing as a female general in Dao Ma Dan, started training for the role a year ago.

"It highlights all the famous female generals who had contributed in the olden times. I also wish to be as great as them when I grow up," says Sophie, who has been learning opera since she was three.