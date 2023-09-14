Young enthusiasts design, make and race miniature F1 cars ahead of S’pore Grand Prix

SINGAPORE – A record number of more than 400 youth from 26 countries took part in the F1 in Schools World Finals at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) from Sept 10 to 13, in the lead-up to the F1 Singapore Grand Prix that begins on Friday.

Students formed teams to design and manufacture miniature F1 cars, then race them along a 20m track. The top prize – which included the F1 in Schools World Champions trophy as well as university scholarships – went to Recoil Racing, comprising six 16- to 18-year-old students from Marie-Therese-Gymnasium in Erlangen, Germany.

Since its beginnings in 2000, the competition has evolved to feature a more holistic F1 experience.

Participants needed to learn about physics and aerodynamics to design and manufacture their miniature race cars. Each team had to also seek sponsorship and manage budgets to fund their research, and travel and accommodations to participate in the world Ffinals in Singapore.

Teams were judged on their verbal presentations, portfolio, pit display, marketing skills and engineering abilities.

The competition was designed as an interdisciplinary challenge, said Mr Terry Lim, managing director of Mastereign Group, a training company and coordinator for F1 in Schools Singapore.

He told The Straits Times: “It is an application of various subject areas. The fastest or best-engineered car does not win it. There are many other aspects like presentation skills and budgeting.”

Singapore’s sole representative at the finals was XCLerate Racing, comprising students from XCL World Academy, an international school in Singapore.

Although they had only four months to prepare for the world finals, they said they learnt a lot from meeting like-minded competitors and hope the school will continue to participate in future F1 in Schools competitions.

“We want to mentor the next generation of XCLerate Racing team members and pass on all of our knowledge. Then they will have the best chance and not start off from zero, but with some sort of foundation,” said David Fiore Lopez, 16, XCLerate Racing’s team leader and engineer.

Students who have taken part in F1 in Schools over the years have gone on to secure roles at several F1 teams, including current world champions Red Bull and contender Mercedes.

Ms Amy Martin, 23, first took part in the competition in 2015 when she was 14 years old. In 2023, she was the team manager of Tachyon, an all-female team from Wales.