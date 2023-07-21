‘Because you made every child matter, I mattered’: Former runaway thanks Salvation Army on its 88th anniversary

SINGAPORE - Joey’s life was full of hard knocks from the very beginning.

Her parents divorced when she was two, and she saw her mum attempt suicide. Her father, who had custody of her, was often away at work and seldom at home.

Her grandparents took care of her. After they died, Joey, then 15 years old, ran away from home.

She had depression and was self-harming by the time the court sent her to The Salvation Army Gracehaven home in Yio Chu Kang.

The routine at the home taught her to learn to live independently, and counselling from social workers helped her heal from her trauma. Staff and volunteers at the home also helped her to return to secondary school, and tutored her for her N-level exams.

“The social worker was the only resource that we had... She allowed me to be heard... and she became my voice,” Joey said, fighting back tears as she shared her story at the Red Shield luncheon held by The Salvation Army at Conrad Centennial Singapore on Friday to mark its 88th year.

“I was meaning to thank you (The Salvation Army) for your motto, where you said ‘Every Child Matters’. And because you said that, because you made every child matter, I mattered, and in turn, I can sit here sharing my story with all of you today,” she said, addressing about 265 donors, corporate partners and board members at the event.

On Friday, The Salvation Army also launched a new scheme, Philanthropic Circle of Care, to match donors with programmes they wish to support and which are in need of funds.

One of the first participants in the scheme is the UBS Optimus Foundation, which partnered with The Salvation Army on a $2.4 million programme to reunify vulnerable families.

Called the Befrienders For Families (BFF) programme, it supports families with children returning home from foster care or children’s homes.

Volunteers can provide practical help such as buying groceries and a bed for the child, or journey with the family in mentoring children and helping their parents to search for jobs.

“Reunification after a period in residential or foster care can be a very sensitive period for the child and his family,” said Ms Audrie Siew, executive director of the Children and Youth Group at The Salvation Army.

“While professionals play a very important role in helping such families and children, families may find befrienders less intimidating and may find it more natural to share with them on their day-to-day struggles,” added Ms Siew, who is a foster parent herself.

The Children and Youth Group cares for children who require safe shelter and therapeutic support due to abuse and neglect.

It serves more than 500 young people every year with case work and counselling, family bonding and other activities.

The group developed the BFF programme together with Home For Good, a network of foster parents, adoptive parents and volunteers who help vulnerable children.