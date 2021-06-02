Yong Ying-I is next CPF Board chairman

The Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board will have a new chairman from July 1.

Ms Yong Ying-I, Permanent Secretary for Communications and Information, will replace Mr Chiang Chie Foo, who has been the board's chairman since July 2013, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said yesterday.

Ms Yong, 57, has held several leadership positions within the civil service, including permanent secretary appointments at the Public Service Division, the Ministry of Health and MOM.

She was also chairman of the then Infocomm Development Authority of Singapore, the then Workforce Development Agency and the Civil Service College.

In a statement, Permanent Secretary for Manpower Aubeck Kam said Ms Yong's leadership experience will be a tremendous addition to the board. He also recognised Mr Chiang for his "unwavering leadership" over the past eight years.

"(Mr Chiang) has contributed significantly to the enhancement of the CPF Board's governance processes and the development of new systems and infrastructure."

Under Mr Chiang's stewardship, the agency implemented various policies to better meet the retirement, healthcare and housing needs of Singaporeans.

Mr Chiang, 64, who is currently a senior adviser at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) and chairman of national water agency PUB, led the board to invest in its digitalisation and transformation efforts.

He also encouraged outreach initiatives to improve the public's understanding of the CPF system.

Mr Chiang has held various permanent secretary appointments, including at Mindef, the Ministry of Education and the Prime Minister's Office.