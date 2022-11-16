Yishun teen accused of murdering father remanded another week for psychiatric assessment

SINGAPORE - The 19-year-old teen accused of murdering his father will be remanded at Changi Prison Complex for another week for psychiatric assessment.

Sylesnar Seah Jie Kai appeared in court via video-link on Wednesday clad in a light blue shirt.

District Judge Terence Tay granted the application by the Institute of Mental Health for the extension of Seah’s remand.

His case has been adjourned to Nov 23.

Seah allegedly murdered his father, Mr Eddie Seah Wee Teck, 47, on Oct 10, between the 4th and 5th floors of Block 653 Yishun Avenue 4 where they live.

Business records list the victim and his wife as partners in a business that deals in the buying, selling and rental of properties.

The couple had been married since 1994 and have two sons and a daughter. Seah is believed to be their youngest child.

The police said earlier that they received a call for help at 7.05pm on Oct 10. When officers arrived, they found the victim lying motionless outside a residential unit.

He was pronounced dead by paramedics, and Seah was arrested at the scene.

The teenager was charged in court two days later.

Those convicted of murder face the death penalty.