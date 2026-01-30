‘Yishun spirit’: Residents rally together to rescue kitten trapped in drain pipe

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – It takes a village to raise a child. In Yishun, it also takes one to rescue a trapped cat.

A group of Yishun residents were captured on video rallying together to rescue a kitten which found itself stuck in a drain pipe.

In a TikTok video posted on Jan 29 , at least five people are seen standing around a drain cover at a Housing Board void deck, with the cat peeking out of the drain.

One of them is seen using a hammer and screwdriver in an attempt to prise the drain casing open and widen the opening of the drain, while others used the flashlight on their phones to improve visibility.

According to the TikTok user, a plumber was called to help with the rescue. Eventually, the cat was freed and cradled in relief by someone sitting by the drain.

The caption accompanying the video mentioned the “Yishun spirit” shown by the cat’s rescuers, and said: “Very touched (by) how everyone tried to help the kitty and its owner. Now the kitty is safe!”

The video, which has since gone viral, has garnered at least 68,300 views and more than 4,000 likes .

Media outlet Stomp reported on Jan 30 that a passer-by saw the group at Block 851 Yishun Street 81 at about 10pm on Jan 28.

It added that the three-month-old kitten was rescued about an hour later.

TikTok user Fitri Izzati later identified herself as the cat’s owner in the comments section and provided an update on her pet named Mocha.

Sharing a photo of Mocha sleeping on a sofa, she wrote: “Thank you to those who stopped and helped us get the meow out. Truly grateful for the assistance and touched by how kind you all are when coming to help rescue Mocha. Update: he has no remorse but is thankful.”

TikTok user Fitri Izzati shared a photo of her cat Mocha after he was rescued from a drain pipe. PHOTO: FITRI IZZATI/TIKTOK

User @steven_affiz , who said he was another of Mocha’s owners, added: “From the bottom of my heart, thank you everyone for the support and assistance. It was a really stressful time for me and my family, and I am so truly grateful for the kind assistance from everyone.”

Many social media users were relieved the kitten was rescued, with several joking about good things happening in Yishun too despite the neighbourhood earning a reputation online for being quirky.

The cat also gained attention for appearing unbothered throughout the ordeal.

“Finally a good day for Yishun,” wrote one TikTok user.

“Yishun is misunderstood. There are more good people there than there are the crazies,” another commented.

One user, in response to the photo of the kitten on the sofa, said: “Mocha is sleeping like a king.”

Summing up the online sentiments, user Ernie wrote: “Thank you for saving the kitty! You guys are truly the best! Faith in humanity restored.”

The Straits Times has contacted Ms Fitri for more information.