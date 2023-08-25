Yishun cafe selling alcohol ordered to stop operating and return premises to HDB by end-Aug

SINGAPORE - A cafe on the ground floor of a Yishun public housing block has been ordered by HDB to cease operations and return the premises to the board by Thursday next week.

This comes after complaints from residents in June about noise, littering and rowdy behaviour by patrons of the Hood Vibes cafe, which serves alcohol, at the premises at Blk 468A Yishun Street 43. Nee Soon GRC MP Derrick Goh said in a Facebook post last week that he had also checked out the cafe after hearing feedback that a pub had opened there, and did not recognise most of the patrons as Nee Soon Link residents.

Queried by The Straits Times, HDB said the unit had been rented out for use as a cafe. HDB said it had found, during several visits to the cafe to investigate the residents’ complaints, that the tenant had breached the terms of the tenancy.

It added: “While the premises were rented out for use as a cafe to serve food and beverages to residents throughout the day, our inspections found that it was operating from 4.30pm to 10pm and selling mainly alcoholic beverages.

“There was no food menu, nor food being served to customers at the cafe during our visits.”