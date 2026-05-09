Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The building was designed by Australian architect Geoff Malone in the postmodern style.

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s first multiplex, Yishun 10, is set to be redeveloped, based on a proposed change to the site’s land use.

On May 8, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) published the amendment proposing that the building, currently zoned for commercial use , be primarily for residential purposes, with commercial space on the first storey.

Opened in May 1992, the building – also known as GV Yishun – is owned by Frasers Property, which also has the neighbouring Northpoint City in its portfolio.

URA said the proposed amendment was “to facilitate a development proposal” that the agency had received.

In response to queries, a spokes woman for Frasers Property said the company regularly explores potential uses for its existing properties.

This includes “assessing the highest and best use of our sites”, she said, adding that “having full ownership of Yishun 10 positions us well to unlock redevelopment value”.

On when the leases of the building’s existing tenants will expire , and if they will be allowed to see out their leases, the spokes woman said: “It is business as usual at Yishun 10, and we will provide an update should any material development arise.”

Designed by Australian architect Geoff Malone and built at a cost of $37 million, the four-storey building has 10 strata-titled retail units on the first floor, a 1,477-seat Golden Village multiplex with 10 cinema halls, and a basement carpark.

Its other tenants include Arnold’s Fried Chicken, Sri Murugan supermarket and Indian eatery Komala’s.

Yishun 10 is on heritage non-profit Docomomo Singapore’s list of 100 significant modernist buildings in the country, and is notable for its postmodern design, with motifs drawn from science fiction.

An old photo of a box office at Golden Village’s multiplex in Yishun 10. PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE MULTIPLEX

One of the building’s developers , Mr John Crawford, was quoted in a 1994 article in The Straits Times saying his brief to Mr Malone was “to create something that looked as though it had landed in Yishun from outer space”.

“Something that couldn’t be more different, if we tried, from its surroundings of HDB flats,” said Mr Crawford, who was from Australian cinema chain Village Roadshow, which partnered Hong Kong’s Golden Harvest to start Golden Village.

The building’s site is on a 99-year lease that ends in March 2089.

The building’s facade has motifs drawn from science fiction. PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE MULTIPLEX

Based on URA’s proposed amendment, the rezoned site for residential and commercial use will have an area of about 3,500 sq m – about half the size of a football field – and a gross plot ratio of 3.0.

Mr Alan Cheong, executive director for research and consultancy at real estate company Savills Singapore , said that based on these parameters, the site could yield 90 to 100 private residential units, and about 2,780 sq m of commercial space.

A candy bar at the Golden Village multiplex in Yishun 10. PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE MULTIPLEX

Asked if the proposed residential and commercial development will be more profitable for Frasers than keeping the building purely for commercial use, Mr Cheong said there is already a large amount of retail space in Northpoint City.

“Given that the site is located close to the Yishun MRT station and a bus interchange, the zeitgeist of the moment is for residential development,” he said.

“Mixed developments that are in proximity to transport nodes carry high sale value,” said Mr Cheong.



He added that barring additional cooling measures for the private residential market, the proposed residential development at the site should, when launched, set the benchmark for prices in Yishun.

Golden Village did not respond to ST’s queries on the future of its Yishun cineplex by publication time.

Besides the new homes being planned by Frasers, others are set to be built in the Yishun C entral area, with three land plots near Yishun 10 also earmarked for residential use.



These include the site of the former Yishun temporary bus interchange, which is slated for demolition by 2027.