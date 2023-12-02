Yio Chu Kang residents to benefit from town’s dementia-friendly signs and features

SINGAPORE - The first dementia-friendly neighbourhood in Yio Chu Kang brings relief to Madam Ng Pang Hoi, whose 95-year-old mother started showing signs of dementia a few months ago.

Madam Ng, 76, who works as a part-time cleaner, has been living with her mother in a two-room rental flat in Yio Chu Kang for over 40 years.

She said: “Because of her dementia, my mother struggles to remember even the simple things, like where she put her belongings a few minutes ago.”

Pointing to the bright signs on the ground leading to the market, Madam Ng said: “I’m usually with her, but I taught her that if she ever gets lost as she goes to the market alone, she can follow the signs to find her way there.”

To help residents with dementia live and age well, colourful, distinctive and easily recognisable features have been added in some parts of Yio Chu Kang, with more to come throughout the neighbourhood.

On Dec 2, designs for three precincts in Yio Chu Kang were unveiled by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Yio Chu Kang MP Yip Hon Weng.

These inclusive, dementia-friendly features were rolled out following a community-based research study which looked into those living with dementia, their caregivers and how they live in Singapore’s predominantly high-rise and high-density environment.

The Dementia-Friendly Neighbourhood Study, helmed by Agency for Integrated Care (AIC), the Centre for Liveable Cities (CLC) and the Singapore University of Technology and Design, was built on feedback gathered from over 100 Yio Chu Kang residents and caregivers of those with dementia, including Madam Ng.

A range of methods such as visual aids and sensory stimulation were used in the study for researchers to grasp the needs, experiences and considerations of those living with dementia as well as their caregivers.

The aim of the study was to ensure that those living with dementia can be active and independent as they make their way around their neighbourhood.

The new infrastructure prototypes in Yio Chu Kang include a community space called the Blue Court, a distinctive locale which was designed to promote the kampung spirit in the neighbourhood.

Within the Blue Court, there are activity corners created to engage seniors in cognitive games and other activities such as getting a ring through a simple maze to promote hand-eye coordination.