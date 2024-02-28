Yeo’s apologises for production glitch after woman likens its chrysanthemum tea to plain water

SINGAPORE – A woman was dumbfounded when she recently opened several packets of Yeo’s chrysanthemum tea only to find out the contents looked and tasted “just like plain water”.

Ms Zheng, 58, had bought a carton of chrysanthemum tea for Chinese New Year celebrations from a FairPrice supermarket at White Sands Shopping Centre on Feb 1, reported Shin Min Daily News on Feb 27.

After she opened three of the 24 packets she had purchased, and found the liquid inside was colourless and tasted bland, she decided to return the remaining drinks to the supermarket.

A spokesperson for Yeo’s told The Straits Times on Feb 28 that the company conducted an internal investigation following Ms Zheng’s report.

“Our investigation has identified an abnormal technical glitch during the manufacturing process, leading to excess water content in a very limited batch of chrysanthemum tea,” said the spokesperson, adding that this was an isolated incident.

“We extend our sincerest apologies to the affected consumer for any inconvenience caused.”

Speaking to Shin Min, Ms Zheng said the company had compensated her with a $10 supermarket voucher, a carton of green tea and a carton of chrysanthemum tea.

“Yeo’s is such a big company,” said Ms Zheng. “I believe that this is an isolated incident. I will continue to buy their drinks in the future.”