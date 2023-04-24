Year’s jail for lorry driver who smuggled 26 dogs and a cat from Malaysia to S’pore; 19 animals died

SINGAPORE - For RM250 (S$80) per animal, a man agreed to smuggle 26 dogs and a cat in his lorry from Malaysia to Singapore in one trip in October 2022.

But 19 of the animals died, in what the National Parks Board (NParks) considers the most shocking case of live animal smuggling it has seen so far.

Malaysian Gobysuwaran Paraman Sivan, 36, was on Monday sentenced to a year’s jail after he pleaded guilty to 20 charges under the Animals and Birds Act.

Gobysuwaran worked as a lorry driver to transport construction materials from Malaysia to Singapore via Tuas Checkpoint.

In 2021, while eating in Johor Bahru, he was approached by a man known only as “Dido”, who asked if he was interested in smuggling animals to Singapore.

But Gobysuwaran would not be paid for any animal that died during the trip, and he agreed.

The first time he smuggled the animals into Singapore in 2021, Dido paid him RM1,000. Gobysuwaran then regularly smuggled animals, such as dogs, cats and parrots, around two to three times a month.

The animals were put into boxes, containers and laundry bags that were zipped up.

They were then placed in hidden compartments behind the driver’s and passenger’s seats and an overhead compartment.

On Oct 18, 2022, at around 5am, Gobysuwaran collected two blue covered containers, a blue container with the opening secured with cling wrap, and seven nylon bags containing 26 dogs and a cat from Dido’s accomplice at a flyover in Gelang Patah, a town in Johor Bahru.

At around 7.45am, Gobysuwaran reached Tuas Checkpoint, where an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officer checked the lorry.

Suddenly, a puppy escaped from one of the containers and was seen by the officer in the lorry cabin. Gobysuwaran then admitted there were more animals in the lorry.

A total of 25 dogs and a cat were found alive in the vehicle. An adult French bulldog was found dead as it was kept in a nylon bag with insufficient ventilation.